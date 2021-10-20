Overview

Dr. Arturo Castro, DO is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.



Dr. Castro works at East Valley Center for Pulmonary & Sleep Disorders in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.