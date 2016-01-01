See All Radiation Oncologists in El Paso, TX
Dr. Jesus Castro Sandoval, MD

Radiation Oncology
1.0 (1)
Map Pin Small El Paso, TX
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jesus Castro Sandoval, MD

Dr. Jesus Castro Sandoval, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from SOFIA MEDICAL ACADEMY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Castro Sandoval's Office Locations

    4532 N Mesa St Ste 2A, El Paso, TX 79912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 544-0326

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Las Palmas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    About Dr. Jesus Castro Sandoval, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • 50 years of experience
    • English
    • 1538198155
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOFIA MEDICAL ACADEMY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Castro Sandoval has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Castro Sandoval has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castro Sandoval.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castro Sandoval, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castro Sandoval appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

