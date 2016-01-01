Dr. Castro Sandoval has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jesus Castro Sandoval, MD
Overview of Dr. Jesus Castro Sandoval, MD
Dr. Jesus Castro Sandoval, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from SOFIA MEDICAL ACADEMY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castro Sandoval's Office Locations
- 1 4532 N Mesa St Ste 2A, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 544-0326
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Castro Sandoval?
About Dr. Jesus Castro Sandoval, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1538198155
Education & Certifications
- SOFIA MEDICAL ACADEMY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castro Sandoval accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castro Sandoval has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castro Sandoval has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castro Sandoval.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castro Sandoval, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castro Sandoval appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.