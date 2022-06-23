Overview

Dr. Arturo Garza-Gongora, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Laredo, TX. They graduated from La Universidas De Monterrey and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.



Dr. Garza-Gongora works at Arturo G Garza-Gongora MD in Laredo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.