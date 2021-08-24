Dr. Arturo Gomez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arturo Gomez, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Kern Medical Center.
Kern Medical Center, 1700 Mount Vernon Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93306, (661) 326-2000. Hours: Monday-Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
- Kern Medical Center
- Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Blue Shield of California
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
He is the best surgeon in town, very kind, well mannered, very trustworthy and very competent. He walked me through with my surgery and its progress to healing. All his staff were also kind and helpful.
Specialty: Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Medical School: UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Gomez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gomez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gomez has seen patients for Clavicle Fracture, Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Shoulder Fracture Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gomez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez.
