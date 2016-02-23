See All General Surgeons in Montgomery, WV
Dr. Arturo Lim, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (3)
Map Pin Small Montgomery, WV
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Arturo Lim, MD

Dr. Arturo Lim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and Montgomery General Hospital.

Dr. Lim works at Montgomery General Hospital Inc in Montgomery, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Montgomery General Hospital Inc
    401 6th Ave, Montgomery, WV 25136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 442-5151

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CAMC General Hospital
  • Montgomery General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Feb 23, 2016
    Very compassionate caring dr takes holis time with patient and family always very pleasant
    Janet Canterbury in South Charleston. WV — Feb 23, 2016
    About Dr. Arturo Lim, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • 1538165824
