Overview of Dr. Arturo Lim, MD

Dr. Arturo Lim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and Montgomery General Hospital.



Dr. Lim works at Montgomery General Hospital Inc in Montgomery, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.