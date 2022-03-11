Overview of Dr. Arturo Logrono, MD

Dr. Arturo Logrono, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF PEDRO HENRIQUEZ URENA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Logrono works at Arturo R Logrono MD PA in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.