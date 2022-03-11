Dr. Arturo Logrono, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Logrono is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arturo Logrono, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arturo Logrono, MD
Dr. Arturo Logrono, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF PEDRO HENRIQUEZ URENA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Logrono works at
Dr. Logrono's Office Locations
-
1
Arturo R Logrono MD PA1 SW 129th Ave Ste 201, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 Directions (954) 430-9898
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Logrono?
I’ve been seeing Dr Logroño for the past 19 years. He. is an excellent doctor, he explains everything in detail. He is courteous and friendly.
About Dr. Arturo Logrono, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1215994132
Education & Certifications
- Woodhull Med and Mental Health Center
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF PEDRO HENRIQUEZ URENA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Logrono has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Logrono accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Logrono has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Logrono works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Logrono. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Logrono.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Logrono, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Logrono appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.