Dr. Arturo Lopez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Whittier Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Lopez works at Caremore Medical Group Inc in Whittier, CA with other offices in Montebello, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.