Dr. Arturo Lopez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arturo Lopez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They completed their fellowship with Winthrop - University Hospital
Dr. Lopez works at
Locations
Pines Medical Center Inc2480 E COMMERCIAL BLVD, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 351-1100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lopez is very professional and super great bedside manners. His staff is very professional and nice too. My husband and myself procedure was done by him
About Dr. Arturo Lopez, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1437113834
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lopez speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.