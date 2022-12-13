Dr. Marrero-Figarella has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arturo Marrero-Figarella, MD
Overview of Dr. Arturo Marrero-Figarella, MD
Dr. Arturo Marrero-Figarella, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF PEDRO HENRIQUEZ URENA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Center for Behavioral Health & Wellness LLC810 Abbott Blvd Ste 204, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Directions (201) 210-8218Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Medi Center Pharmacy1262 Boston Rd, Bronx, NY 10456 Directions (347) 349-5888
I have been seeing a psychiatrist off and on for most of my adolescent and adult life, but it was only a couple of years ago that I was lucky enough to meet the absolute best here in NJ. Unlike most psychiatrists, he does not just write a prescription and walk away. Not only is he an amazing doctor, but a genuine and kind human being who truly wants to help - and it shows.
About Dr. Arturo Marrero-Figarella, MD
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF PEDRO HENRIQUEZ URENA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Marrero-Figarella accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marrero-Figarella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marrero-Figarella has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Conduct Disorder and Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marrero-Figarella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marrero-Figarella speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Marrero-Figarella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marrero-Figarella.
