Dr. Arturo Olivera Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Arturo Olivera Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and Swedish Hospital.
Dr. Olivera Jr works at
Locations
Ghazanfari & Olivera Gastroenterology3004 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 871-4600
Olivera Weight Management Sc3000 N Halsted St Ste 623, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 327-6624
- 3 500 W Central Rd Ste 108, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 Directions (847) 651-2304
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Swedish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My previous colonoscopies were performed at hospitals and the experience was lengthy and intimidating. My recent colonoscopy was performed at Dr. Olivera’s office and the experience was the exact opposite - pleasant and relaxed. The staff was courteous, efficient, and professional. I changed into a gown, was taken to the procedure room, greeted by Dr. Olivera, given an IV and immediately fell asleep. The next thing I knew, I was awake and given my results. Great experience. Great doctor.
About Dr. Arturo Olivera Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922097831
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olivera Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olivera Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olivera Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olivera Jr has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Heartburn, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olivera Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Olivera Jr speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Olivera Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olivera Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olivera Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olivera Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.