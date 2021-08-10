Dr. Arturo Otero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Otero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arturo Otero, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arturo Otero, MD
Dr. Arturo Otero, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center and Fayette Medical Center.
Dr. Otero's Office Locations
Alabama Neurology & Sleep Medicine100 Rice Mine Road Loop Ste 301, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406 Directions (205) 344-5395
Hospital Affiliations
- Dch Regional Medical Center
- Fayette Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am happy with the treatment I receive from Dr Otero and his staff. Everyone is professional and friendly.
About Dr. Arturo Otero, MD
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437253044
Education & Certifications
- TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Otero has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Otero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Otero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Otero has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Otero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Otero speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Otero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Otero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Otero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.