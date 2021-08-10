Overview of Dr. Arturo Otero, MD

Dr. Arturo Otero, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center and Fayette Medical Center.



Dr. Otero works at ALABAMA NEUROLOGY AND SLEEP MEDICINE in Tuscaloosa, AL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.