Dr. Arturo Palencia, MD
Overview
Dr. Arturo Palencia, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.
Locations
Pain Institute of Central California Inc9802 Stockdale Hwy Ste 105, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (661) 665-7885
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Arturo Palencia, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palencia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palencia has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palencia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Palencia speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Palencia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palencia.
