Dr. Arturo Prada, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arturo Prada, MD
Dr. Arturo Prada, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They completed their fellowship with WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Prada works at
Dr. Prada's Office Locations
Arturo Prada M.d. PC6700 N Rochester Rd Ste 110, Rochester Hills, MI 48306 Directions (248) 652-1202
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Care Network of Michigan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Arturo Prada, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Spanish
- 1427030147
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- St John Hospital and Medical Center
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
