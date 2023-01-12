Dr. Arturo Sobarzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sobarzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arturo Sobarzo, MD
Overview
Dr. Arturo Sobarzo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Katy, TX. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Chihuahua, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with The Woodlands Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Sobarzo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Arturo Sobarzo, MD21820 Kingsland Blvd Ste 101A, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 766-0854Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday11:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woodlands Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sobarzo?
This man has changed my life. He is a like a breath of fresh air to deal with. Always pleasant and listens well. He is what all doctors should be like. You can tell he is passionate about his work and really cares about you as a person. I wish he did more than pain because I would replace every doctor I have with someone like this. He does not rush you in and out like most practices do. This is quality over quantity. That value is legendary today. This is not a pill mill at all. This is care at its finest.
About Dr. Arturo Sobarzo, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1669461299
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine, Anesthesiology
- University De Chihuahua General Hospital of Chihuahua
- Universidad Autonoma De Chihuahua, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sobarzo accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sobarzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sobarzo works at
Dr. Sobarzo has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sobarzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sobarzo speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sobarzo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobarzo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sobarzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sobarzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.