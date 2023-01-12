See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Katy, TX
Dr. Arturo Sobarzo, MD

Pain Medicine
3.9 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Arturo Sobarzo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Katy, TX. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Chihuahua, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with The Woodlands Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Sobarzo works at Arturo Sobarzo, MD in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arturo Sobarzo, MD
    21820 Kingsland Blvd Ste 101A, Katy, TX 77450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 766-0854
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • The Woodlands Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Arturo Sobarzo, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669461299
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine, Anesthesiology
    Residency
    Internship
    • University De Chihuahua General Hospital of Chihuahua
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Chihuahua, Facultad De Medicina
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arturo Sobarzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sobarzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sobarzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sobarzo has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sobarzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sobarzo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobarzo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sobarzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sobarzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

