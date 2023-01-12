Overview

Dr. Arturo Sobarzo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Katy, TX. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Chihuahua, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with The Woodlands Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Sobarzo works at Arturo Sobarzo, MD in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.