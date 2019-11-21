See All Psychiatrists in Creve Coeur, MO
Dr. Arturo Taca, MD

Psychiatry
3.1 (22)
Map Pin Small Creve Coeur, MO
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Arturo Taca, MD

Dr. Arturo Taca, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Creve Coeur, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University Of The East, Manila and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

Dr. Taca works at Insynergy in Creve Coeur, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Alcohol Abuse and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Taca's Office Locations

  1. 1
    INSynergy
    11477 Olde Cabin Rd Ste 210, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 997-5208

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Benzodiazepine Abuse Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Heroin Dependence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opiate Dependence Chevron Icon
Pain Killer Addiction Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Self Pay
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Nov 21, 2019
    I've been under Dr Taca care for 9 years for mental health. He has always made my appointment time his propriety, giving plenty of time for questions and or any concerns that he or myself may have during my appointment. He is the only Doctor that can get me on the scale. I drive an hour round trip to see Dr. Taca. I would highly recommend him to anyone looking for a Psychiatrists. 2 thumbs up
    Adams- Hank — Nov 21, 2019
    About Dr. Arturo Taca, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1295846319
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St. Louis University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Louis University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of The East, Manila
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
