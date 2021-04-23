Overview of Dr. Arul Doraiswamy, MD

Dr. Arul Doraiswamy, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Hemet Global Medical Center.



Dr. Doraiswamy works at The Pain Clinic in Hemet, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.