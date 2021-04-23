Dr. Arul Doraiswamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doraiswamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arul Doraiswamy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arul Doraiswamy, MD
Dr. Arul Doraiswamy, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Hemet Global Medical Center.
Dr. Doraiswamy's Office Locations
The Pain Clinic of Hemet1264 E LATHAM AVE, Hemet, CA 92543 Directions (951) 925-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Hemet Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Tricare
- Vantage Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seen by Dr Doraiswamy and associates since 2012. He and his office staff are kind and competent. A special "shout out" for P.A. JZ and his assistants, Kristina and Carissa ... always on time, always personable, and always ready to help. Sadly, I am moving to New Mexico ... this medical firm will be hard to replace.
About Dr. Arul Doraiswamy, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of California-San Francisco Medical Center
- University Of California San Francisco Med Ctr
- University of Chicago Program/Weiss Memorial Hospital
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Marquette U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doraiswamy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doraiswamy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doraiswamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doraiswamy works at
Dr. Doraiswamy has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doraiswamy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Doraiswamy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doraiswamy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doraiswamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doraiswamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.