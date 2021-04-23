See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Hemet, CA
Dr. Arul Doraiswamy, MD

Pain Medicine
4.4 (32)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Arul Doraiswamy, MD

Dr. Arul Doraiswamy, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Hemet Global Medical Center.

Dr. Doraiswamy works at The Pain Clinic in Hemet, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Doraiswamy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Pain Clinic of Hemet
    1264 E LATHAM AVE, Hemet, CA 92543 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 925-3600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hemet Global Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuritis
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica as Seen in Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Inland Empire Health Plan
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Tricare
    • Vantage Health Plan

    Apr 23, 2021
    I have been seen by Dr Doraiswamy and associates since 2012. He and his office staff are kind and competent. A special "shout out" for P.A. JZ and his assistants, Kristina and Carissa ... always on time, always personable, and always ready to help. Sadly, I am moving to New Mexico ... this medical firm will be hard to replace.
    Sheri Johnson — Apr 23, 2021
    About Dr. Arul Doraiswamy, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548283591
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California-San Francisco Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of California San Francisco Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Chicago Program/Weiss Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Marquette U
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arul Doraiswamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doraiswamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Doraiswamy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Doraiswamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Doraiswamy works at The Pain Clinic in Hemet, CA. View the full address on Dr. Doraiswamy’s profile.

    Dr. Doraiswamy has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doraiswamy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Doraiswamy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doraiswamy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doraiswamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doraiswamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

