Dr. Arulasanam Kalanithi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arulasanam Kalanithi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kingman, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from FORDHAM UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kingman Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kalanithi works at
Locations
1
Medical Clinics of Arizona1753 Airway Ave, Kingman, AZ 86409 Directions (928) 757-4359
2
Kingman Regional Medical Center3269 N Stockton Hill Rd, Kingman, AZ 86409 Directions (928) 757-2101
Hospital Affiliations
- Kingman Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Severe arortic stenosis echo, referred me to Dr Pershad dignity health care Gilbert az
About Dr. Arulasanam Kalanithi, MD
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1518943281
Education & Certifications
- FORDHAM UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
