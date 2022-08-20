Overview

Dr. Arulasanam Kalanithi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kingman, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from FORDHAM UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kingman Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kalanithi works at Medical Clinics of Arizona in Kingman, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.