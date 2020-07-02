Dr. Arumugam Sivakumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sivakumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arumugam Sivakumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arumugam Sivakumar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Locations
-
1
Arumugam Sivakumar MD2637 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 140, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 567-8080
-
2
Seven Hills Asc876 Seven Hills Dr, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 914-2028
-
3
Emergency Medicine Physicians3001 Saint Rose Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 616-5000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I like Dr. Sivakumar. I like to make my own decisions instead of listening to what a doctor says. This doctor was thorough, cared and took time with me telling me why I would want to do a procedure or take a medication. I am thankful that he did because I was able to buy into following his directive which I needed to do. The wait times are a little much but it is well worth the wait because he spent the needed time with me.
About Dr. Arumugam Sivakumar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1578563102
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sivakumar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sivakumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sivakumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sivakumar has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sivakumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sivakumar speaks Chinese.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Sivakumar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sivakumar.
