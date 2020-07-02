See All Gastroenterologists in Henderson, NV
Dr. Arumugam Sivakumar, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Arumugam Sivakumar, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Arumugam Sivakumar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.

Dr. Sivakumar works at Arumugam Sivakumar MD in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Gastroenterology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Bashar Aqel, MD
Dr. Bashar Aqel, MD
5.0 (10)
View Profile
Dr. Russell Heigh, MD
Dr. Russell Heigh, MD
4.0 (12)
View Profile
Dr. Adyr Moss, MD
Dr. Adyr Moss, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arumugam Sivakumar MD
    2637 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 140, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 567-8080
  2. 2
    Seven Hills Asc
    876 Seven Hills Dr, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 914-2028
  3. 3
    Emergency Medicine Physicians
    3001 Saint Rose Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 616-5000
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hemorrhoids
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Hemorrhoids
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Capsule Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy With Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Common Bile Duct Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilatation Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Edoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Humana
    • Managed Care (Non-HMO)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sivakumar?

    Jul 02, 2020
    I like Dr. Sivakumar. I like to make my own decisions instead of listening to what a doctor says. This doctor was thorough, cared and took time with me telling me why I would want to do a procedure or take a medication. I am thankful that he did because I was able to buy into following his directive which I needed to do. The wait times are a little much but it is well worth the wait because he spent the needed time with me.
    Eberle — Jul 02, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Arumugam Sivakumar, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Arumugam Sivakumar, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sivakumar to family and friends

    Dr. Sivakumar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sivakumar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Arumugam Sivakumar, MD.

    About Dr. Arumugam Sivakumar, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578563102
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arumugam Sivakumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sivakumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sivakumar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sivakumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sivakumar works at Arumugam Sivakumar MD in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Dr. Sivakumar’s profile.

    Dr. Sivakumar has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sivakumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Sivakumar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sivakumar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sivakumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sivakumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Arumugam Sivakumar, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.