Overview

Dr. Arun Agarwal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Agarwal works at Starling Physicians Cardiology in New Britain, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.