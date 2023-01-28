Dr. Arun Agarwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agarwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arun Agarwal, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Arun Agarwal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
New Britain - Lake Street1 Lake St, New Britain, CT 06052 Directions (860) 223-0220
Hospital Affiliations
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
As always, Dr. Agarwal was knowledgeable and well informed, listening to the patient and will go to whatever length necessary to get to the root of the problem. I never feel rushed or a bother. I feel grateful that my PCP (Dr. Holmes) referred me to him. To be able to say that you have complete and total faith in those caring for you is a blessing.
About Dr. Arun Agarwal, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1326226044
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
Dr. Agarwal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agarwal has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agarwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
100 patients have reviewed Dr. Agarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agarwal.
