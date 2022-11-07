Dr. Arun Dhand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arun Dhand, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arun Dhand, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TIRANES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand, AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach and Adventhealth Palm Coast.
Dr. Dhand works at
Locations
-
1
Arun K Dhand MD Pl.1893 N Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 120, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 675-6778
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth DeLand
- AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dhand?
Had unsuccessful colonoscopy many months back. Dr Dhand noticed problems due to inflammation/stricture in sigmoid colon and recommended additional testing. Due to his many years of extensive experience he advised me to set up appt. at Cleveland Clinic . Following additional testing Dr. Stephen Wexner recommended laparoscopic sigmoid colectomy. Glad I took Dr Dhand’s advice, back to enjoying life again!
About Dr. Arun Dhand, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1962490011
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TIRANES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dhand has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dhand works at
Dr. Dhand has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.