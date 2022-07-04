See All Plastic Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Arun Gosain, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.9 (15)
Map Pin Small Chicago, IL
Call for new patient details
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Arun Gosain, MD

Dr. Arun Gosain, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences.

Dr. Gosain works at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago in Chicago, IL with other offices in Arlington Heights, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gosain's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago
    225 E Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 227-6250
  2. 2
    Lurie Childrens Northwest Community Op
    880 W Central Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 543-7362

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Wound Repair
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Wound Repair
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Arun Gosain, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629029426
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
