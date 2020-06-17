Dr. Gowdamarajan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arun Gowdamarajan, MD
Dr. Arun Gowdamarajan, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Community Hospital East and Community Hospital North.
Dr. Gowdamarajan works at
Locations
-
1
Colon & Rectal Care Inc7430 N Shadeland Ave Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Directions (317) 621-0668
-
2
Community Hospital East1500 N Ritter Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions (317) 355-3541
-
3
Community Physicians of Indiana Inc6626 E 75th St Ste 500, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Directions (317) 621-0668
- 4 1539 N Post Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions (317) 621-0668
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital North
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
I’ve been to Dr Gowdanarajan multiple times and have always had a very positive and professional experience
About Dr. Arun Gowdamarajan, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Gowdamarajan has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Anoscopy and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gowdamarajan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
