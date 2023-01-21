See All Hepatology in New York, NY
Dr. Arun Jesudian, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Arun Jesudian, MD

Hepatology
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Arun Jesudian, MD is a Hepatology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Jesudian works at Transplantation Medicine in New York, NY with other offices in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Newyork-presbyterian David H. Koch Center
    1283 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Gastroenterology and Hepatology - Queens
    136-56 39th Ave, 2nd Floor, Flushing, NY 11354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Cirrhosis
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Cirrhosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Acute Liver Failure Chevron Icon
Alcoholic Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Liver Diseases Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Liver Failure Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
End-Stage Liver Failure Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Jaundice Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Enlargement Chevron Icon
Liver Failure Chevron Icon
Liver Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Portal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Transplant Conditions Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jesudian?

    Jan 21, 2023
    Easy to schedule an appointment.
    — Jan 21, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Arun Jesudian, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Arun Jesudian, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jesudian to family and friends

    Dr. Jesudian's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jesudian

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Arun Jesudian, MD.

    About Dr. Arun Jesudian, MD

    Specialties
    • Hepatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265699821
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine and Transplant Hepatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arun Jesudian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jesudian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jesudian has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jesudian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jesudian has seen patients for Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Liver Damage from Alcohol, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jesudian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jesudian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jesudian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jesudian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jesudian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Arun Jesudian, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.