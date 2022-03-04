Overview

Dr. Arun Kadambi, MB BS is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.



Dr. Kadambi works at Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center in Lexington, KY with other offices in Danville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Allergic Rhinitis and Food Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.