Allergy & Immunology
3.4 (13)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Arun Kadambi, MB BS is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.

Dr. Kadambi works at Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center in Lexington, KY with other offices in Danville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Allergic Rhinitis and Food Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy Asthma & Sinus Center Pllc
    1136 Monarch St, Lexington, KY 40513 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 223-0000
  2. 2
    Danville (Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center)
    504 Tenikat St, Danville, KY 40422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 223-0000
  3. 3
    Commonwealth Podiatry Pllc
    3080 Harrodsburg Rd Ste 225, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 223-0000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Lexington

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 04, 2022
    Wonderful staff and doctor! They have really helped me and they are so caring and knowledgeable! Blessed to have found this office!:)
    Deetra Llamas — Mar 04, 2022
    About Dr. Arun Kadambi, MB BS

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811998925
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arun Kadambi, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kadambi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kadambi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kadambi has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Allergic Rhinitis and Food Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kadambi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kadambi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kadambi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kadambi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kadambi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

