Dr. Arun Kalava, MD
Dr. Arun Kalava, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic|Mayo Clinic Jacksonville
Dr. Kalava works at
TampaPainMD3606 W Swann Ave, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 723-4683
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
For six years I suffered episodic, likely MS related, burning stabbing pounding dagger-like pain, level 9-10 on the pain scale. Several specialists told me it was something I’d have to live with. I had all but given up, my pain was most likely from the pudental nerve, and basically untreatable. On my very first visit, Dr Kalava diagnosed the correct nerve and gave me a local block, that completely eliminated my pain for several hours! A first! We couldn’t find anything that lasted longer than 48 hours. After a five hour episode of level 10 pain landed me in the ER on a Thursday, he saw me on Friday, set me up with a unique indwelling abdominal catheter that delivered ropivicaine directly to the nerve and then got an incredibly busy surgeon to schedule nerve resection on Tuesday!. He’s always gone the extra mile and never gave up on me. I call Dr Kalava my own personal miracle worker. I wish all doctors were as dedicated as he is to solving the problem!
About Dr. Arun Kalava, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1780817056
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic|Mayo Clinic Jacksonville
- New York - Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital|New York Methodist Hospital
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Kalava has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalava accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalava works at
Dr. Kalava speaks Hindi and Telugu.
141 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalava. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalava.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalava, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalava appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.