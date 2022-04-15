Dr. Arun Kalra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arun Kalra, MD
Overview of Dr. Arun Kalra, MD
Dr. Arun Kalra, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding.
Dr. Kalra works at
Dr. Kalra's Office Locations
Dignity Health Mercy Oncology Center310 Hartnell Ave Ste A, Redding, CA 96002 Directions (530) 245-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kalra?
The experience starts when you walk in the door. Front office staff are friendly and professional. Dr. Kalra's nurse is also just as friendly and professional. Dr. Kalra is very friendly, kind and knowledgeable. I always leave feeling he has my health, treatment plan is understood by me before I leave. I never feel rushed. Strongly recommend Dr. Kalra when you need an oncologist in the Greater Redding area.
About Dr. Arun Kalra, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1356489181
Education & Certifications
- Roswell Park Cancer Institute
- Wayne St U
- All India Inst Med Scis
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalra speaks Armenian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.