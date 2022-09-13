Dr. Arun Khazanchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khazanchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arun Khazanchi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Arun Khazanchi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They completed their residency with Mcp Hahnemann University
Dr. Khazanchi works at
Florida Digestive Disease Specialists - Sarasota5741 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 550, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 667-4558
Florida Digestive Disease Specialists11505 Palmbrush Trl Ste 200, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 667-4559
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr K was my husband's doctor before and after his liver transplant in Tampa 7 years ago, when we lived in the Sarasota area. When we moved from Sarasota to Lakeland, we couldn't find anyone to compare, so we got a special exception from our insurance company to see Dr K and travel to Sarasota for my husband's gastro care. Dr K is knowledgeable, assesses the big picture, and he is extremely friendly. Anyone who would say he is unprofessional, like a couple of the reviews here, just don't get him. His informal style of patient communication is not smug like some doctors, nor is it lackadaisical. He uses it instead to take people in stressful situations and make them feel more comfortable talking to him and asking him questions. He never cuts a visit short and will stay and answer all your questions, too. We have come to feel he truly is the best in Florida and certainly the best in the Sarasota/Bradenton area! We highly recommend him.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1003961236
- Mcp Hahnemann University
