Dr. Arun Koshy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koshy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arun Koshy, MD
Overview of Dr. Arun Koshy, MD
Dr. Arun Koshy, MD is a Pulmonologist in Melbourne, FL. They graduated from JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital and Viera Hospital.
Dr. Koshy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Koshy's Office Locations
-
1
Health First1223 Gateway Dr, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 725-4500Thursday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Palm Bay Hospital
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koshy?
About Dr. Arun Koshy, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1710907936
Education & Certifications
- JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koshy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koshy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koshy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koshy works at
Dr. Koshy has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koshy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Koshy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koshy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koshy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koshy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.