Dr. Arun Kumar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory Hillandale Hospital.



Dr. Kumar works at Northwest Nephrology Clinic in Decatur, GA with other offices in Lithonia, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.