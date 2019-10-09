Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arun Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arun Kumar, MD
Dr. Arun Kumar, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Cleveland Clinic Foundation and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.
Dr. Kumar's Office Locations
Valley Institute of Neurology Pllc6750 E Baywood Ave Ste 502, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 854-7100
Banner Baywood Medical Center6644 E Baywood Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 321-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kumar is an excellent diagnostician.....very knowledgeable. If it’s important to you to find someone to hug...he may not be for you. However, if you are looking for an excellent neurologist, he is the man I recommend. He treated my husband for several years and was always on top of things.
About Dr. Arun Kumar, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
