Overview of Dr. Arun Kumar, MD

Dr. Arun Kumar, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Mansfield, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Rajendra Mc Ranchi and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Kumar works at Cancer Center, Mansfield in Mansfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.