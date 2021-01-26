Overview of Dr. Arun Kumar, MD

Dr. Arun Kumar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Naperville, IL. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / KILPAUK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Kumar works at Prime Care Of Naperville in Naperville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.