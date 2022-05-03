Dr. Arun Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arun Kumar, MD
Overview of Dr. Arun Kumar, MD
Dr. Arun Kumar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from Government Medical College|Govt Medical College and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center and Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.
Dr. Kumar's Office Locations
College Hill Pediatrics315 N Hillside St Ste A, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 745-3375
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you for all your care for our little Kinley. You are an amazing doctor to travel like you did and stay with her when she was in such critical condition. Your expertise and kind heart are much appreciated.
About Dr. Arun Kumar, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1912950684
Education & Certifications
- Tulane Medical Center
- Tulane Medical Center
- Government Medical College|Govt Medical College
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
