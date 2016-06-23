See All Neurologists in Lawrenceville, GA
Dr. Arun Lakhanpal I, MD

Neurology
4.3 (7)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Arun Lakhanpal I, MD

Dr. Arun Lakhanpal I, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.

Dr. Lakhanpal I works at Northside Hospital Gwinnett in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Duluth, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lakhanpal I's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northside Hospital Gwinnett
    1000 Medical Center Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 312-1000
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Northside Hospital Duluth
    3620 Howell Ferry Rd, Duluth, GA 30096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 312-6800
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Gwinnett Neurology Associates - Duluth
    3855 Pleasant Hill Rd Ste 270, Duluth, GA 30096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (470) 325-1300
  4. 4
    Gwinnett Neurology Associates - Lawrenceville
    771 Old Norcross Rd Ste 355, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (470) 325-1300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital Gwinnett

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Home Sleep Study
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Home Sleep Study
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan

Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jun 23, 2016
    Dr. Lakanphal is very attentive and treated me as a whole person, not just an individual with a condition. He is very knowledgeable and has a great way of enlightening his patients about their particular conditions. Lastly, he personally returned my call on a weekend when I was very ill and afraid. I have and will continue to refer anyone in need of a neurologist to his office.
    Aesha in Snellville GA — Jun 23, 2016
    About Dr. Arun Lakhanpal I, MD

    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356367684
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Saint Louis University Hospital
    Internship
    • Saint Louis University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arun Lakhanpal I, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lakhanpal I is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lakhanpal I has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lakhanpal I has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lakhanpal I. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lakhanpal I.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lakhanpal I, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lakhanpal I appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

