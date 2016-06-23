Dr. Arun Lakhanpal I, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lakhanpal I is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arun Lakhanpal I, MD
Overview of Dr. Arun Lakhanpal I, MD
Dr. Arun Lakhanpal I, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.

Dr. Lakhanpal I's Office Locations
Northside Hospital Gwinnett1000 Medical Center Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 312-1000Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Northside Hospital Duluth3620 Howell Ferry Rd, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (678) 312-6800Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
Gwinnett Neurology Associates - Duluth3855 Pleasant Hill Rd Ste 270, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (470) 325-1300
Gwinnett Neurology Associates - Lawrenceville771 Old Norcross Rd Ste 355, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (470) 325-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Peach State Health Plan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lakanphal is very attentive and treated me as a whole person, not just an individual with a condition. He is very knowledgeable and has a great way of enlightening his patients about their particular conditions. Lastly, he personally returned my call on a weekend when I was very ill and afraid. I have and will continue to refer anyone in need of a neurologist to his office.
About Dr. Arun Lakhanpal I, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1356367684
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lakhanpal I has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lakhanpal I accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lakhanpal I has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lakhanpal I. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lakhanpal I.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lakhanpal I, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lakhanpal I appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.