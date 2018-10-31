Dr. Arun Munjal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munjal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arun Munjal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arun Munjal, MD
Dr. Arun Munjal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They graduated from Dayanand Medical College, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences.
Dr. Munjal works at
Dr. Munjal's Office Locations
-
1
Family Behavioral Center PC4015 S Cobb Dr SE Ste 101, Smyrna, GA 30080 Directions (770) 434-4567
-
2
Peachford Behavioral Health System2151 Peachford Rd, Atlanta, GA 30338 Directions (770) 455-3200MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Munjal?
He is the best and his staff is great too.
About Dr. Arun Munjal, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1730150814
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny University Hosps
- Dayanand Medical College, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Munjal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Munjal accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Munjal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Munjal works at
Dr. Munjal has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Conduct Disorder and Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Munjal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Munjal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munjal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munjal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munjal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.