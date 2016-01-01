Dr. Arun Naik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arun Naik, MD
Overview
Dr. Arun Naik, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Elizabeth, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Gastrointestinal Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 240 Williamson St Ste 507, Elizabeth, NJ 07202 Directions (908) 994-5000
-
2
Williamson Street Campus225 Williamson St, Elizabeth, NJ 07202 Directions (908) 994-5000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rahway865 Stone St, Rahway, NJ 07065 Directions (732) 381-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Naik?
About Dr. Arun Naik, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi
- 1104887710
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naik has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Gastrointestinal Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Naik speaks Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Naik. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.