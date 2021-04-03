Overview of Dr. Arun Nangia, MD

Dr. Arun Nangia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Nangia works at Monmouth Medical Center Outpatient Infusion Center in West Long Branch, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ and Teaneck, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.