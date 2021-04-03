Dr. Arun Nangia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nangia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arun Nangia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arun Nangia, MD
Dr. Arun Nangia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.
Dr. Nangia's Office Locations
Monmouth Medical Center Outpatient Infusion Center100 State Route 36, West Long Branch, NJ 07764 Directions (732) 229-6201
Garden State Neurology & Neuro-Oncology9 Hospital Dr Ste A7, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 341-0200
Holy Name Medical Center718 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 833-3000Monday10:00am - 3:00pmTuesday10:00am - 3:00pmWednesday10:00am - 3:00pmThursday10:00am - 3:00pmFriday10:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was seen right at my scheduled time. He is very knowledgeable, compassionate, listens and does not rush through the visit.
About Dr. Arun Nangia, MD
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1194794099
Education & Certifications
- MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nangia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nangia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nangia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nangia has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nangia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nangia speaks Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nangia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nangia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nangia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nangia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.