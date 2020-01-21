Dr. Arun Nemivant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nemivant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arun Nemivant, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arun Nemivant, MD
Dr. Arun Nemivant, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nemivant's Office Locations
- 1 2030 W WHISPERING WIND DR, Phoenix, AZ 85085 Directions (602) 866-0550
Pediatrix - Black Canyon15650 N Black Canyon Hwy Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85053 Directions (602) 866-0550
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nemivant was recommended to us by a labor and delivery nurse at Banner Thunderbird who said he was fantastic with her children. My son is 5 now and I completely agree after seeing Dr. Nemivant since he was born. I've never been so impressed with a physician or medical provider in general, Dr. Nemivant is extremely competent, thorough, caring, and funny. I never feel rushed and any questions I have are answered. Requests for referrals from him are returned promptly and personally with a phone call. I cannot speak more highly of him and wish other providers at the office and the Pediatrix office itself were as great as he is. I continue to go to that office solely for Dr. Nemivant. I'm sincerely grateful for the care given by him and for the nurse who referred us to him. Wish I could give higher than 5 stars. My son's specialist at Phoenix Children's Hospital had even commented on how great Dr. Nemivant is so I know this is common information among colleagues as well.
About Dr. Arun Nemivant, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1649262098
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nemivant has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nemivant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nemivant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nemivant speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Nemivant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nemivant.
