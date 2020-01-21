See All Pediatricians in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Arun Nemivant, MD

Pediatrics
4.4 (18)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Arun Nemivant, MD

Dr. Arun Nemivant, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Pediatric Specialists
Dr. Nemivant's Office Locations

    2030 W WHISPERING WIND DR, Phoenix, AZ 85085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 866-0550
    Pediatrix - Black Canyon
    15650 N Black Canyon Hwy Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 866-0550

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Immunization Administration
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Immunization Administration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Burn Injuries
Cellulitis
Circumcision
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Cough
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Down Syndrome
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Food Poisoning
Foot Sprain
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hip Sprain
Hives
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Rash
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Syphilis Infections
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Tonsillitis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Warts
Wellness Examination
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 21, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Arun Nemivant, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1649262098
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arun Nemivant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nemivant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nemivant has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nemivant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Nemivant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nemivant.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nemivant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nemivant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

