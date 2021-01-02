Dr. Arun Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arun Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Arun Patel, MD
Dr. Arun Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
-
1
Retinal Consultants Medical Group Inc5775 Greenback Ln, Sacramento, CA 95841 Directions (916) 339-3655
-
2
Retinal Consultants Medical Group Inc300 Sierra College Dr Ste 170, Grass Valley, CA 95945 Directions (530) 273-8062
-
3
Retinal Consultants Medical Group Inc3555 Deer Park Dr Ste 180, Stockton, CA 95219 Directions (209) 549-8444
-
4
Chico19 Ilahee Ln, Chico, CA 95973 Directions (530) 899-2251
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
An amazing physician, and the kindest of men. Just the sort of person one dreams of when faced with what could be very scary surgeries.
About Dr. Arun Patel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1164531430
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Hindi.
94 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
