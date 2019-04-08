Overview of Dr. Arun Patel, MD

Dr. Arun Patel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from ANDERSON COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center and Mercy Saint Anne Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Adult Primary Care Inc. in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Broken Arm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.