Overview of Dr. Arun Prahash, MD

Dr. Arun Prahash, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BLIDA / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Augusta Health, Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.



Dr. Prahash works at Piedmont Hospital in Newnan, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.