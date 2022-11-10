Dr. Arun Sachdev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sachdev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arun Sachdev, MD
Dr. Arun Sachdev, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center.
Ifc North Macarthur5720 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73142 Directions (405) 604-6217Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Img Deaconess Pulmonary Assoc5401 N Portland Ave Ste 250, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 749-0600
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
Total confidence in Dr Sachdiev
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- University Of Ok College Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Sachdev has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sachdev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Sachdev. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sachdev.
