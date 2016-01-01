Dr. Arun Swaminath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swaminath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arun Swaminath, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arun Swaminath, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Swaminath works at
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Lenox Hill, 2 Lachman100 E 77th St, New York, NY 10075 Directions (212) 434-6785
Elliot M Belenkov Physician PC178 E 85th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 434-6785
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Arun Swaminath, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swaminath has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swaminath accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swaminath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swaminath works at
Dr. Swaminath has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swaminath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Swaminath. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swaminath.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swaminath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swaminath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.