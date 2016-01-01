Overview

Dr. Arun Swaminath, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Swaminath works at Northwell Health in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.