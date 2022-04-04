Overview of Dr. Arun Jacob, MD

Dr. Arun Jacob, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.



Dr. Jacob works at Northeast Georgia Physicians Group in Gainesville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.