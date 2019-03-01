Dr. Arun Venkat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Venkat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arun Venkat, MD
Overview
Dr. Arun Venkat, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They graduated from Karnataka University / Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and is affiliated with Pike County Memorial Hospital, SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Dr. Venkat works at
Locations
-
1
SSM Health Medical Group12266 De Paul Dr Ste 205, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 218-2300Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
SSM Health Medical Group300 Medical Plz Ste 150, Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367 Directions (636) 669-2220
Hospital Affiliations
- Pike County Memorial Hospital
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Venkat?
Dr. Venkat saved my husband's life in 2003 by suggesting a second opinion. He gave me another 14 years with my husband for which I wool be eternally grateful.
About Dr. Arun Venkat, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Hindi
- 1255399267
Education & Certifications
- Lankenau Hospital
- Allegheny General Hosptial -Pittsburgh
- Karnataka University / Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Venkat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Venkat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Venkat works at
Dr. Venkat has seen patients for Chest Pain, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Venkat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Venkat speaks Hindi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Venkat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venkat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Venkat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Venkat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.