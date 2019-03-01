Overview

Dr. Arun Venkat, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They graduated from Karnataka University / Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and is affiliated with Pike County Memorial Hospital, SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.



Dr. Venkat works at SSM Health Heart And Vascular in Bridgeton, MO with other offices in Lake Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.