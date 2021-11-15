Overview

Dr. Arun Villivalam, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University.



Dr. Villivalam works at Justin Lo MD A Professional Medical Corporation in Los Gatos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.