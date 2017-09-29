See All Hematologists in Frankfort, KY
Dr. Aruna Arekapudi, MD

Hematology
3.0 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Aruna Arekapudi, MD

Dr. Aruna Arekapudi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Frankfort, KY. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Arekapudi works at Commonwealth Cancer Center in Frankfort, KY with other offices in Somerset, KY and Danville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Arekapudi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Commonwealth Cancer Center
    110 Diagnostic Dr Ste B, Frankfort, KY 40601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 306-9361
  2. 2
    Commonwealth Cancer Center
    95 Bogle Office Park Dr, Somerset, KY 42503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 212-3129
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Commonwealth Cancer Center
    520 Techwood Dr N, Danville, KY 40422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 251-8051

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Frankfort Regional Medical Center

Erythropoietin Test
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Erythropoietin Test
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening

Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    Sep 29, 2017
    Dr Arekapudi has been my oncologist for almost 8 yrs. During that time I have received exceptional professional and friendly care. She is honest, caring and listens to my concerns when making treatment decisions.
    Scott Kimbel — Sep 29, 2017
    About Dr. Aruna Arekapudi, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811992852
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern University Medical School
    Residency
    • Rush Presbyterian St Luke's Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Gandhi Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aruna Arekapudi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arekapudi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arekapudi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arekapudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Arekapudi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arekapudi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arekapudi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arekapudi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

