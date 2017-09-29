Dr. Aruna Arekapudi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arekapudi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aruna Arekapudi, MD
Overview of Dr. Aruna Arekapudi, MD
Dr. Aruna Arekapudi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Frankfort, KY. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Arekapudi's Office Locations
Commonwealth Cancer Center110 Diagnostic Dr Ste B, Frankfort, KY 40601 Directions (502) 306-9361
Commonwealth Cancer Center95 Bogle Office Park Dr, Somerset, KY 42503 Directions (606) 212-3129Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Commonwealth Cancer Center520 Techwood Dr N, Danville, KY 40422 Directions (859) 251-8051
Hospital Affiliations
- Frankfort Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Arekapudi has been my oncologist for almost 8 yrs. During that time I have received exceptional professional and friendly care. She is honest, caring and listens to my concerns when making treatment decisions.
About Dr. Aruna Arekapudi, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1811992852
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Medical School
- Rush Presbyterian St Luke's Medical Center
- Gandhi Medical College
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arekapudi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arekapudi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arekapudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Arekapudi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arekapudi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arekapudi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arekapudi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.