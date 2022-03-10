Dr. Aruna Chakrala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chakrala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Aruna Chakrala, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Sri Venkatesvara Medical College and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.
Plainsboro-Princeton Medical Associates, PC666 Plainsboro Rd Ste 1020, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 799-3119Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pmSunday9:00am - 2:00pm
Dr. Aruna Chakrala, MD369 Applegarth Rd, Monroe, NJ 08831 Directions (609) 799-5000
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Princeton Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best Dr. ever! I have been going to Dr. Chakrala for years now, and I always feel like I am talking to a family-member who genuinely cares about my well-being and emotions! She asks the right questions, gives enough time to hear concerns, and provides the proper treatment! I was recently diagnosed with renal cancer, and I thank Dr. Chakrala for catching it early and saving my life. When she discovered abnormality in my lab results during annual physical exam, she pushed me to get the nephrologist appt and the ultrasound test done ASAP. She not only referred me to a Nephrologist but also contacted the nephrologist to get the earliest appointment. She even connected with the Urologist to ensure that I got the best treatment. I have not seen or heard of any other doctor who can go to this extent to care for their patients. I am incredibly grateful to her. Her team/staff (especially Nafeesa & Jayshree) is wonderful and attentive as well. Very friendly and caring! Highly recommend!!
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish, Telugu and Urdu
- 1447366539
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ Rutgers Med
- Sri Venkatesvara Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chakrala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chakrala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chakrala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chakrala speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish, Telugu and Urdu.
108 patients have reviewed Dr. Chakrala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chakrala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chakrala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chakrala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.