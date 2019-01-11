Dr. Aruna Gullapalli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gullapalli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aruna Gullapalli, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Aruna Gullapalli, MD
Dr. Aruna Gullapalli, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Northern Louisiana Medical Center.
Dr. Gullapalli works at
Dr. Gullapalli's Office Locations
Solutions Behavioral Health Inc.2404 Duval Dr, Monroe, LA 71201 Directions (318) 329-3933
Jadan Inc1705 Washington St, Monroe, LA 71201 Directions (318) 325-8050
Serenity Springs Specialty Hospital1495 FRAZIER RD, Ruston, LA 71270 Directions (318) 202-3860
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Louisiana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gullapalli treated my son in a crisis situation of psychosis. She was very empathetic, and expertly managed his medication for a very positive result, with active treatment of only 7 days. Christine, Alexandria, La.
About Dr. Aruna Gullapalli, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1154303261
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gullapalli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gullapalli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gullapalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Gullapalli. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gullapalli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gullapalli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gullapalli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.