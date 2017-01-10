See All Pediatricians in Columbia, MD
Dr. Aruna Khurana, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Aruna Khurana, MD

Pediatrics
3.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Aruna Khurana, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from KANPUR UNIVERSITY / G.S.V.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Khurana works at KHURANA ARUNA MD OFFICE in Columbia, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Khurana Aruna MD Office
    10804 Hickory Ridge Rd, Columbia, MD 21044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 997-8200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Circumcision
Newborn Jaundice
Abdominal Pain
Circumcision
Newborn Jaundice

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Khurana?

    Jan 10, 2017
    She is a super doctor. She allowed us to interview her before bringing our son to her. She took the time to answer all our questions and addressed our concerns. Even though we moved 2 hours away from her practice ( another state). She is still his pediatrician. we drive 2 hours for his appointments. Yes its crazy to travel that far, when we can easily find one within 5mile radius. When you have a wonderful doctor like Dr. Khurana, it's completely worth it. We recommend her 100%.
    ADebass in Chadds Ford, PA — Jan 10, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Aruna Khurana, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Aruna Khurana, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Khurana to family and friends

    Dr. Khurana's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Khurana

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Aruna Khurana, MD.

    About Dr. Aruna Khurana, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063528305
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KANPUR UNIVERSITY / G.S.V.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aruna Khurana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khurana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khurana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khurana works at KHURANA ARUNA MD OFFICE in Columbia, MD. View the full address on Dr. Khurana’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Khurana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khurana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khurana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khurana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Aruna Khurana, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.